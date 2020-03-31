A Minneapolis man shot into a birthday party last month after he was denied entry and was struck; the shooting killed one man and wounded two others, according to charges.

Christopher Brown, 23, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Brown is accused of killing Kyle S. Culberson, 28, in the 5100 block of James Avenue on March 22.

Brown’s sister, Dionne R. McCall, who turns 23 on April 1, of St. Cloud, was charged with aiding an offender for allegedly driving him to and from the crime scene.

The two were charged via arrest warrant and were not in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon, jail records showed.

According to the charges: Brown showed up at a birthday party for Culberson and another man shortly after 4 p.m. A man who lived at the home denied him entry.

After “several minutes” of back-and-forth, Culberson walked up behind the male resident and struck Brown with a glass bowl.

Brown pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking Culberson once in the chest and wounding two men in the leg, the charges said.

The charges did not explain why Brown was denied entry or his connection to the victims.

Witnesses told police Brown fled in a vehicle that was traced back to McCall, the owner. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the vehicle at the scene, according to the charges.

McCall allegedly told police she drove the vehicle from St. Cloud to Minneapolis and back on the day of the shooting and that no one else drove her vehicle that day.