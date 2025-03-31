Duluth

Skier suffers fatal injuries on Minnesota slope, according to police

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and declared dead there.

A skier suffered fatal injuries over the weekend at an Iron Range resort, officials said.

The incident occurred Saturday at the Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik, police said.

Ski patrol personnel removed the 21-year-old man from the hillside, and an ambulance took him to Essentia Health Northern Pines in nearby Aurora, according to police.

“Medical staff attempted all available life-saving measures” before he died at Northern Pines, a police statement read.

Officials have yet to disclose any details about how the man was injured. His identity has yet to be released.

