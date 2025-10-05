Sixty years after her death, Clementine Robinson finally gets her grave marker

Brandon Marsh stepped out of his car and looked at the south Minneapolis house where his great-great-aunt lived long ago. He had never seen it before. “I had ancestors here,” he said.
Marsh and his family traveled from Washington, D.C., to help dedicate a grave marker Saturday for that aunt, Clementine Robinson, at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis where her grave had sat unmarked for decades.
Clementine and her husband, Harry Robinson, were a Black couple whose courage in the face of discrimination a century ago in Minneapolis is the focus of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s “Ghost of a Chance” podcast, produced by Melissa Townsend and reported by columnist Eric Roper.
Roper discovered the Robinsons’ history after he and his husband bought their former house five years ago. His reporting documented numerous episodes in which the Robinsons faced racism in Minneapolis.
Dozens of people attended Saturday’s ceremony in Crystal Lake Cemetery, accompanied by the St. Peter’s AME Church choir singing the gospel hymn “We’ll Understand it Better By and By.”
Two of Clementine’s great-great-nieces — Bridgette Marsh, of Pasadena, Calif., and Natalie Lampley, of Des Moines — lifted a maroon cloth to uncover the grave marker, purchased with $3,400 in donations to cover the cost of the bronze and granite marker.
When Roper first visited Clementine’s grave, he told the assembled, he couldn’t have imagined the extent of the community’s support for Clementine, who died in 1965, and her final wishes for a grave marker.
“Her unmarked grave was surprising, because we know that Clementine made a mark on the world,” Roper told the assembled. “Despite the challenges that this city and this country threw at her, she became a prominent person in the community.”