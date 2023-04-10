Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

"Six" will again be in the mix.

The Ordway Center has announced its 2023-24 season, and "Six," which had a pre-Broadway tryout at the St. Paul venue and had a sold-out return last October, will be back for a third time in 2024. A fan favorite, "Six" is one of five touring Broadway shows, including "Come From Away" and "Peter Pan," on tap for the Ordway.

The musicals tap into our shared humanity and show what's possible when people work together, said Ordway president and CEO Chris Harrington.

"This season, our shows attracted a multigenerational audience, and we will continue that practice to offer enriching entertainment to our community," he said.

Things kick off with "Come From Away," the musical about airline passengers forced to land during the Sept. 11 attacks and the hospitality and grace they received as people in small-town Newfoundland rallied to welcome them (Oct. 6-15).

The Ordway's holiday show is "Peter Pan." In addition to its classic songs, the musical about staying young features a new book by playwright Larissa FastHorse, now represented on Broadway by "The Thanksgiving Play," and will be directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price (Dec. 6-31, 2023).

"Hairspray," the story about dancing integration in 1960s Baltimore, will also have a short run. The production's creative team includes legendary director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (March 12-17, 2024).

If the love story doesn't grab you in "On Your Feet!," maybe the beats will. The Gloria and Emilio Estefan musical celebrates the Miami sound and the duo's infectious band, the Miami Sound Machine, as they form a "Conga" line of fun (April 5-7, 2024).

The final title on the Ordway slate is "Six," the concert-like show in which the six Tudor wives of Henry VIII reclaim their power as pop queens (July 16-28, 2024).

Show packages, which start at $159, are on sale. The top price for subscription tickets is $477 if purchased by May 19. Individual tickets will go on sale this summer. 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.