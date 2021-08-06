Gable Steveson used his full birth name while making his way to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics: Gable Dan Steveson.

Steveson's parents were Hawkeye fans who would often take trips to Iowa wrestling meets, where Dan Gable was putting together the greatest collegiate coaching career in NCAA wrestling history.

That's when his mother decided to name her younger son after Gable.

Here are some reasons Dan Gable was so historic and Gable Dan Steveson reveres him.