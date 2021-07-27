TOKYO — Big news erupted during the women's gymnastics team final early Tuesday morning Minnesota time: Simone Biles is out.

The team final is ongoing. Suni Lee, Grace McCallum and the other Americans are trying to rally. Here's what we know:

Biles left the competition floor with medical staff shortly after a poorly landed vault. She was expected to do an Amanar, which has 2 ½ twists, but instead performed a Yurchenko 1 ½, a much lower-difficulty vault. She landed in a crouch, nearly sitting down before lunging forward.

Biles wore a concerned look on her face after the vault and immediately went to coach Cecile Landi. After Biles left the floor, Jordan Chiles — who was supposed to sit out the uneven bars — began warming up.

After a few minutes, Biles returned to the floor, followed by a gaggle of TV cameras. Her right foot was wrapped, and her teammates surrounded her with hugs. Biles took off her hand grips used for bars routines and put on a warmup jacket, her night apparently over.

Suni Lee of St. Paul nailed her uneven bar routine minutes later, trying to spark a rally for the fading Americans. Grace McCallum also was solid on the bars.

...

This is a developing story. Blount is filing updates from Tokyo. Continue to read startribune.com today for updates. Thank you.