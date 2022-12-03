Simley, after trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, rallied behind a diverse offensive attack to beat Hutchinson 34-24 and win the Class 4A state championship.
The Spartans (12-1) took the lead for good, 27-24, on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Caden Renslow to David Gogins with 3:10 left in the game.
La'Tavian McCoy put the victory on ice with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than two minutes to go.
The loss, just Hutchinson's second loss in a state championship game in eight appearances, spoiled a stellar effort by running back A.J. Ladwig. Ladwig ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
