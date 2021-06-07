Introduction: Host Michael Rand has two main thoughts about Tuesday's big news that the Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a new contract. 1) Obviously it's a good thing that they got it done. It took longer than expected, but not quite long enough to be a training camp distraction, and the five-year, $45 million term is right on what Rand projected a month ago. 2) If signing Kaprizov was difficult, now comes the even harder part: navigating future seasons with so much money tied up in Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's buyouts.

6:00: The Star Tribune's Jeff Day joins the show to talk about St. Thomas football and how the transition to Division I has been going so far. The Tommies are 1-1 in football and face Butler on Saturday in their Division I home opener. There are infinite unknowns within the UST athletic department regarding the transition, which is both intimidating and invigorating all at once, Day said.

20:00: Rand runs through a bunch of good listener questions, including one about Ben Simmons and the report Tuesday that Simmons won't report to 76ers camp and won't play for Philadelphia again. What implications does that have on a possible trade to the Wolves? Plus questions about the Vikings, a hot take on Marco Rossi and a Twin Cities Marathon query.

