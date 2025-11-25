Sidewalk chalk is legal once again in the city of Anoka

Four years ago, a protestor scrawled a statement in chalk on the plaza outside Anoka City Hall.
The message? Praise for the city manager’s dog.
It was one of many innocuous drawings scribbled to tease city officials in response to Anoka’s ban on chalk drawings — a quirk of an ordinance banning displays on public property. The law, which was broad enough to prohibit hopscotch on city sidewalks, drew national attention and sparked a debate over free speech.
But this month, the City Council washed away those criticisms. The council amended the law to allow water-soluble chalk drawings in public.
After the vote, Council Member Sam Scott posted a photo on Facebook of a hopscotch board he drew outside City Hall.
“Here’s my contribution to celebrate the change,” he wrote.
City officials said the ordinance restricting displays, such as flags, art and signs, is aimed at protecting aesthetics and preventing the destruction of public property. It was approved in 2021 in the aftermath of massive protests across the Twin Cities and country, on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd and during turmoil over COVID-19 lockdowns.
Mayor Erik Skogquist, who was a council member at the time, was the lone vote against the ordinance. He warned it could have unintended consequences, including stopping kids from drawing with chalk.