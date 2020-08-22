JOTTINGS

• Pro Football Focus ran a 2021 NFL mock draft and had Gophers wideout Rashod Bateman going No. 24 overall to the Packers. PFF had North Dakota State quarterback and Marshall grad Trey Lance going No. 5 overall to the Panthers.

• Amir Coffey, former Gophers star guard, got a chance to play big minutes for the Clippers in their final regular-season game in the NBA bubble and played great. Coffey scored 21 points in 50 minutes of action to go along with four assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block. In addition, Roseville native Mike Muscala has also been getting good playing time for the Thunder in a playoff matchup with the Rockets.

• Last week, Brady Counsell, the son of Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, announced he would play baseball for the Gophers and coach John Anderson. Brady Counsell will be a senior shortstop and second baseman at Whitefish Bay High School in suburban Milwaukee. Craig Counsell and Gophers alum and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor have a great relationship and that might have helped in recruiting.

• Rick Kolodziej, longtime great Vikings team photo­grapher, died July 15. He was 68. Kolodziej worked for the Vikings from 1981 to 2011. His son Nic worked with the club alongside his dad from 1997 to 2009.

• Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told the Tampa Bay Times that defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., the Gophers great drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, could start this season. “He’s an intelligent player. It’s not too big for him. He’ll be competing for a starting job quickly,” Arians said. Winfield is taking snaps with the first team.

• Former Twins slugger Byung Ho Park continues to have a great season for Kiwoom in his native South Korea. Park is hitting .229 with 10 homers and 58 RBI in 83 games.