JOTTINGS

• Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on incoming freshman running back Ky Thomas, whose 7,703 rushing yards rank No. 2 all-time in Kansas prep football history: “A young man who was Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kansas and he just joined us. He has a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement but he gives us the ability to get some depth.” Thomas ran for 3,009 yards as senior at Topeka High School.

• Kyle Rudolph and the Vikings continue to be very active in the community raising money during this health crisis, but the veteran tight end told the team’s website he does know how to get prepared quickly, whenever play resumes. “It reminds me a lot of what things were like in 2011, going into a season after the lockout where we just reported to training camp in late July,” he said. “There were no offseason workouts. No OTAs. No minicamp.”

• ESPN posted an updated 2020 NBA mock draft and had Gophers center Daniel Oturu going No. 33 to the 76ers immediately followed by Zeke Nnaji, the Hopkins product who starred at Arizona, going No. 34 to the Timberwolves. Going at No. 38 was Apple Valley grad Tyus Jones of Duke.

• Former Wolves player and executive Fred Hoiberg is doing at Nebraska what he did at Iowa State, bringing in a lot of big-time transfers. The Cornhuskers landed Kobe King, the guard who averaged 10.0 points for Wisconsin this past season before quitting the team in January.

• Speaking of transfers, ESPN ranked center Liam Robbins, who is joining the Gophers after leaving Drake, as the No. 3 undergrad transfer in the country.

• With the news that former Vikings running backs coach Eric Bieniemy turned down the coaching job at Colorado, his alma mater, to remain as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, he is the No. 1 head coaching candidate in the NFL.