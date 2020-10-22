The life of Sid Hartman was celebrated by family Wednesday evening in a small, private ceremony near Stillwater. Hartman, the longtime media personality and Minnesota sports icon, died Sunday at age 100. The Hartman family hopes to have a larger ceremony to celebrate Sid’s life at a future date when gathering is safe again.
