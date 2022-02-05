A brother and sister are guilty for their roles in the August 2020 shooting death of a man during a robbery in his family's Lino Lakes Home.

An Anoka County jury found Melissa Madelyne Zielinski, 48, of Sandstone, Minn., guilty on Thursday of three counts of aiding and abetting murder in the death of Karl M. Henderson, 22.

Her brother, Nicholas Zielinski, 44, of Hermantown, Minn., pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to one count of second-degree intentional murder that was not premeditated.

According to the charges, Melissa Zielinski planned and orchestrated a robbery at the home of Karl Henderson and enlisted her brother to assist. The Zielinski siblings were seen at the home just before Henderson was found dead in his bedroom. He had been shot once in the chest.

In his plea hearing, as well as at the trial of his sister, Nicholas Zielinski testified that they went to the Lino Lakes home with the intent of robbing Henderson at gunpoint, according to the Anoka County Attorney's office.

Zielinski said his sister placed restraints on Henderson, but he managed to break free. When Henderson lunged for Nicholas Zielinski's gun, there was a scuffle. Nicholas Zielinski admitted to firing two shots, hitting Henderson in the chest once, the county attorney's office said.

Melissa Zielinski was charged in September 2020 with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated). In November 2021, a grand jury indicted her on aiding and abetting first-degree intentional murder while committing aggravated robbery. A third charge was added before jury deliberations as a lesser-included count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder. After about three hours of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of all charges.

The siblings are scheduled for sentencing on March 23. Melissa Zielinski could face a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Based on his plea agreement, Nicholas Zielinski will receive a prison sentence of just under 20 years.

According to the 2020 criminal complaint, Timothy Henderson, the victim's father, returned home from shopping and encountered the Zielinskis in the kitchen. He followed them outside asking who they were.

Nicholas Zielinski "stated words to the effect of 'your son stole on me' and 'I'll take you out, too' " before they drove off, the charges said.