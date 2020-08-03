Shutting them down

The Twins on Sunday tied a team record for fewest hits given up over back-to-back nine-inning games.

1970: two hits in 7-4 W at Oakland Sept. 23 (WP Tom Hall); two hits in 1-0 W at Kansas City Sept. 25 (WP Jim Perry)

1986: two hits in 10-1 W vs. Oakland Aug. 1 (WP Bert Blyleven); two hits in 8-0 W vs. Oakland Aug. 2 (WP Mike Smithson)

1992: three hits in 2-1 W vs. Cleveland July 22 (WP John Smiley); one hit in 5-0 W at Boston July 24 (WP Scott Erickson)

2020: two hits in 3-0 W vs. Cleveland Aug. 1 (WP Kenta Maeda); two hits in 3-1 W vs. Cleveland Aug. 2 (WP Devin Smeltzer)

Note: Twins gave up three hits over two games against Boston in 1967, but one game was only five innings (a no-hitter by Dean Chance against the Red Sox's Jim Lonborg, the eventual Cy Young winner that season).