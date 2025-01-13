Shriners International sued after Minnesota man died testing stunt cart before parade

Another member of the Osman Shriners, which is based in Eagan, had built the stunt cart, and the lawsuit says the cart had been added to the parade lineup for the organization in July, one month before Colligan crashed. The Shriners are ubiquitous along parade routes in Minnesota with their stunt carts and members in fez hats. The lawsuit notes that Shriners International has a global membership of nearly 200,000.