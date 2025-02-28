Sunday supper: Grilled Shrimp and Tomatillo Street Tacos

Tortilla tip: Many taquerías use a double stack of tortillas as protection against fillings that will soak into a single tortilla and make it fall apart. If you know your tortillas are sturdy, a single layer may be enough. The easiest way to heat the tortillas in pairs is to warm 12 double stacks in a preheated 350-degree oven, placing them directly on the oven rack without a baking sheet, for 4 to 5 minutes. Or warm them, one tortilla at a time, on a large griddle or heated grill, and transfer to a baking sheet in a preheated 200-degree oven to keep warm until ready to use.