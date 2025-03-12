I was hungry for an Asian-inspired quick dinner and thought of this dish. Lo Mein, which when translated means mixed noodles, is a staple of Chinese cooking. It’s served at birthday dinners, because the noodles represent long life.
Shrimp lo mein a perfect solution to weeknight meals
It takes just a handful of ingredients and a few minutes to stir-fry this simple, flavorful, Asian-inspired dinner.
By Linda Gassenheimer
It takes a few minutes to prepare the ingredients, but only 5 minutes to stir-fry. Fresh snow peas and bean sprouts add texture to the dish. Oyster sauce, which is seafood-based, flavors this dish. I find it’s a tasty condiment and use it to flavor meat, vegetables and other stir-fry dishes. You can use stir-fry sauce instead. The results won’t be the same but still good.
Helpful hints:
- Angel hair pasta can be used instead of Chinese noodles.
- Fresh or steamed Chinese noodles can be found in the produce section of markets.
Shrimp Lo Mein
Serves 2.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
- ¼ lb. fresh or steamed Chinese noodles
- 2 tbsp. sesame oil, divided
- 1 c. sliced onion
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- ¾ lb. peeled raw shrimp
- ¼ lb. fresh snow peas, cut in half if large (about 1 ½ c.)
- 1 c. fresh bean sprouts
- 3 tbsp. oyster sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil over high heat. Add noodles to boiling water. As soon as the water comes back to a boil, drain. Set aside.
Heat a wok or skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Add onion and stir-fry 1 minute. Add garlic and ginger and stir-fry 1 minute. Add shrimp, snow peas and bean sprouts. Toss another minute. Add the drained noodles. Move the ingredients to the sides of the wok, making a hole in the middle. Add oyster sauce to the hole. Bring the ingredients to the middle and continue stir-frying for 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Toss well and serve.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
about the writer
Linda Gassenheimer
It takes just a handful of ingredients and a few minutes to stir-fry this simple, flavorful, Asian-inspired dinner.