A second nighttime curfew in Minneapolis came and went Friday with barely a hint of what erupted earlier in the week, when rioters targeted buildings up and down Nicollet Mall and block after block of sometimes fiery destruction.

The unrest, ignited Wednesday evening when a false rumor spread that a murder suspect had been hunted down by police and fatally shot on the mall, brought a swiftly response from government leaders in the form of a beefed police presence backed by hundreds of Minnesota National Guard members.

Before the curfew took effect Thursday at 8 p.m., local and state leaders urged people to stay home Thursday night. Gov. Tim Walz said his concern was “safety and security and bringing peace into the city.”

The plea appears to have largely been heeded as authorities reported nothing resembling the looting, fires and property damage from Wednesday night into Thursday that led to more than 130 arrests in Minneapolis.

“Thank you to everyone in the community who followed the curfews and helped to make last night a more peaceful one!” the Guard said on Twitter as daybreak arrived.

The latest curfew, which also included neighboring St. Paul, resulted in law enforcement arresting 30 people within the first hour in Minneapolis, according to police spokesman John Elder. They seized one illegal gun. St. Paul had reported no arrests late Thursday.

A few people were detained outside the Target in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday night after the curfew went into effect.

An updated arrest tally from Minneapolis is expected later Friday now that the curfew expired at 6 a.m. Friday.

In St. Paul, “We’re happy to report that there were no issues related to unrest [Thursday night into Friday],” said police spokesman Steve Linders. “We did not make any arrests.”

Wednesday evening’s rioting broke out after officers on Nicollet Mall approached a man implicated in the killing a few hours earlier in the day of Eddie G. Gordon, 61, at a nearby parking ramp.

As police drew near, suspect Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, quickly ducked into a Nicollet Mall doorway and killed himself as bystanders scrambled for cover.

Crowds gathered quickly as rumors spread on social media that officers had killed him. Authorities almost immediately released video from city cameras showing that the death of Sole, who was Black, was a suicide. But by then the destruction had begun.

This week’s rioting was reminiscent of what broke out three months ago after death of Floyd on May 25 while being restrained on the pavement by police in Minneapolis. Floyd’s case sparked days of rioting that left hundreds of properties torched, looted or otherwise damaged in the Twin Cities. Two deaths have been attributed to the unrest.