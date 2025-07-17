Opinion | Don’t let a rough world discourage you from having kids

Some would-be parents today specifically cite concerns about the climate as a reason not to have children. They are right to be troubled by our treatment of the planet, but having fewer kids won’t solve this. Bringing fewer people into the world now wouldn’t affect the climate enough, or in time, to matter. We need serious cuts in emissions and in the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by midcentury — not fewer kids. As Michael Geruso and Dean Spears write in a recent New York Times essay, “Depopulation Is Coming. Don’t Expect It to Solve Our Problems,” even if all humanity decided in 2030 to not have babies again until 2050, the population would only decrease by 14%. And if that were our only climate solution — if progress in this realm was suspended entirely — emissions would only decrease about 14%, too. That decrease, they write, “would be a failure, slower than the pace of per-person emissions reductions actually achieved in Europe and the United States over the past 20 years.” All while the U.S. population has increased, I might add. Any future kids’ lives are not doomed in a world where decreasing emissions is doable, and future technology and research offer further hope. We need to do what actually works — not forgo having families if we want them.