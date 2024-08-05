Should the Master Gardener program at the U remove ‘master’ from its name?

Two Ramsey County commissioners are pushing the University of Minnesota Extension to remove the word “master” from its Master Gardener volunteer program because of the word’s connection to the painful legacy of slavery.
If the Master Gardener program does not seriously consider changing its name, Commissioner Mai Chong Xiong said, it may be time for Ramsey County to reconsider its partnerships.
“It is all of our work, as Americans, to talk about our racist past and how it was built on the backs of slaves, and exploited people,” Xiong said, sharing her concern alongside Commissioner Rena Moran in a board meeting on July 23.
Tim Kenny, state director of the Master Gardener program, said the U Extension has been working to “improve access and welcome all to the program” following a 2021 report on its inclusivity. The Extension is still in the early stages of discussing a name change internally, Kenny said, describing it as a complex process.
Established at the University of Minnesota Extension in 1977, the statewide Master Gardener program seeks to share horticultural knowledge, support local volunteerism and promote a more healthy planet. Similar programs can be found across the country at other public universities, most with the same name.
More than 3,100 volunteers across Minnesota are active Master Gardeners. The Ramsey County chapter had 381 certified volunteers in 2023.