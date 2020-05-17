Last week, we asked for your questions to our sportswriters. But high school sportswriter Jim Paulsen also had a question for you. Noting that private schools make up about 13% of the Minnesota State High School League membership but won 28% of team titles in 2018-19, he asked if private schools should be held to a different standard in the postseason.

Some of the replies, edited for length and clarity:

"What is a fair percentage for us to win? When I came to Minnehaha in 1999-2000, they had won two state titles — 1986 [boys] tennis and 1998 [Class A] girls' soccer. Two banners in our gym, and no one from the public, media or MSHSL cried a single tear. Now that we're winning with regularity, we're demonized. Hopkins, Lakeville North, Edina, etc., also get off way too easy in this debate. They wallpaper entire gymnasiums with their banners — Randolph, Mound-Westonka and Irondale do not. Separate sections for the perennial winners from public schools? Are they equals to St. Paul Harding and Minneapolis Roosevelt? My point is go ahead and open up this can of worms again, but don't bury the inequality between the public schools as well." — Josh Thurow, athletic/activities director, Minnehaha Academy

"As a graduate of a private high school, there is 100 percent 'recruiting' of student-athletes. However, there is no doubt this exists at public schools as well. Athletes commonly 'change addresses' to attend a different public school. The issue is not public vs. private. The core problem is the pressure put on these kids to win and get the exposure needed to get scholarships. Splitting up private and public schools simply is not a solution. Way back in the day it used to be this way, but will Eden Prairie really feel good about 'winning' at state even though they didn't have to beat the top private schools?" — Cole Bredahl, Cretin-Derham Hall Class of 2016

"I do not believe that private schools should be held to different standards. Private schools are held to the same rules that public schools are held to, so it's a level playing field from that perspective. However, private schools have far fewer athletes to draw upon that the larger public schools and also lack youth feeder programs." — Denis Budniewski

Hill-Murray defenseman Matthew Fleischhacker (14) celebrated with teammates after their 2A championship victory. Hill-Murray played Eden Prairie in the Class 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

"Do what Missouri is doing [moving private schools up one or two classes based upon postseason success over the past six years]. Acknowledges the reality of small, generally uncompetitive schools vs. the Brecks and Blakes of the world. Doesn't make sense to have all private schools judged equally given their different purposes. I would consider applying this postseason success formula to all schools, public and private." — Ryan Gau

"Blake, St. Thomas Academy, Breck, Hill-Murray and Benilde-St. Margaret's are winning year after year. What is the issue with having them be successful? Is it because they recruit athletes? So do schools [such as] Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Lakeville North and Edina. It may just not be as evident to others when they do that. So there aren't level playing fields in schools and sports. Some schools recruit, some schools are too big, some schools have more money than others. This means other schools will always be better, bigger, and richer than you. What can you do? You can work with your athletes and push them to be better personally. They can get in the gym more, they can lift weights more, they can study the game more. I am a firm believer that hard work can beat talent when talent won't work hard. I want teams to focus on what they can do and not focus on what others do." — Lance Kuehn, Rosemount boys' lacrosse coach

"This is a tired, old debate. And one that is less and less valid as public schools open enroll many of their athletes. From my experience in a small private school (21 seasons), we struggle to keep our own athletes, much less recruit others." — Jon Ledeboer

"Private schools get their own section. They still might win state but we get seven public schools to watch. If they get the advantage of pulling kids from all over the state, they get the disadvantage of all being in one section." — @PJFleek

"In my experience, private schools can have just as much variance as public schools do when it comes to sports competition. Even if they win about one in four state titles, I'm not sure a separate standard would be much of a benefit." — Mike Peden

"Athletes want to play against the best. Public or private. Separating them creates the impression that private schools are better, whether they are or not." — Paul Castagnetto