A portion of Hwy. 41 turned into a crime scene and was closed for several hours overnight as authorities investigated a crash that ended after a police pursuit during which shots were fired.

Officers from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department were trying to stop a vehicle connected to a warrant for assault in Illinois on Tuesday night when shots rang out. The driver then crashed south of the intersection of Hwys. 5 and 41, a statement from the department said.

"One or more officers fired their weapons," a statement from the Minnesota BCA said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect fired at officers.

Law enforcement from several agencies descended on the scene and were negotiating with the female suspect to get her out of the vehicle, the police department's statement said.

The intersection of Hwys. 5 and 41 was closed for several hours, but reopened at about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.



