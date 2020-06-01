A shorter curfew will be imposed in Minneapolis and St. Paul starting at 10 p.m. Monday and expiring at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced at a news conference Monday.

The curfew will return at 10 p.m. Tuesday and expire 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Those curfews are four hours shorter than those that were in effect in recent nights.

Walz said he decided to extend the curfew in consultation with the Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors.

"Minnesotans have taken charge of this … The vast majority of people abide by this," Walz said.

Dakota County announced on Twitter that there will be no overall curfew in the county, though some communities might impose them.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Jessie Van Berkel