NEW YORK — Isiah Kiner-Falefa was only on the Twins for one day in spring training between trades from the Rangers and to the Yankees, but apparently that was enough time to foster enough motivation for an epic revenge series against his former team right in the midst of playoff crunch time.

The shortstop already had two hits, including a run and a RBI from a solo homer, in the Yankees' 5-2 victory Monday. But he added even more offense in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader after Tuesday's rainout, giving his team a 3-0 lead in the four-game series.

He smacked the game-tying RBI single in the 12th inning of the first game Wednesday and then scored the winning run on Oswaldo Cabrera's walk-off base hit for the 5-4 win in extra innings. And in the second game, he blasted his first-career grand slam just inside the left-field foul pole that helped the Yankees to another 7-1 result.

The Yankees improved to 83-54, still atop the American League East. The Twins dropped to 68-67 and are now tied with the White Sox at two games out from Cleveland atop the Central division.

The Yankees were without several key players for one or both games of the doubleheader, from former Twin Josh Donaldson on paternity leave to Giancarlo Stanton, who fouled a ball off his foot in Monday's game. But even against a less-experienced roster, the Twins couldn't maintain a lead.

A two-run homer from Jose Miranda in the first inning of the first game, plus a RBI single from Gilberto Celestino in the fourth gave the Twins an early lead. But a solo homer from Gleyber Torres and a two-run bomb from AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge tied it by the sixth inning. Celestino again put the Twins ahead with a RBI base hit in the 12th, but the Yankees eventually orchestrated the walkoff.

Carlos Correa's solo home run in the third again put the Twins up first in the second game, but Kiner-Falefa broke the game open an inning later on his grand slam.

Pitching-wise, the Twins were a mixed bag. Afternoon starter Louie Varland, making his MLB debut, was solid in 5⅓ innings with just three hits, two runs, a walk and seven strikeouts. But because the game dragged on, the Twins had to burn through six bullpen arms, including their best relievers in Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Lopez.

Joe Ryan only went four innings after tallying 90 pitches, giving up four runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Meanwhile Yankees starter Gerrit Cole left in the seventh inning, having allowed just the one run on five hits with two walks and a whopping 14 strikeouts.

The Twins also made several mistakes, though not all resulted in an immediate consequence. In the later innings of the afternoon game, the defense made several errors that allowed runners to reach or advance. Third base coach Tommy Watkins also sent free runner Gilberto Celestino home on Luis Arraez' groundball to right field in the top of the 10th, only for the Yankees to tag him out easily.

The Yankees have now won 22 of the past 24 meetings with the Twins at Yankee Stadium, making the Twins 1-17 since 2017. Since 2002, the Yankees have a 53-13 advantage on the Twins in New York. The Yankees are undoubtedly the team the Twins have underperformed against the most consistently throughout the years, as the Yankees hold a 98-37 overall record against the Twins now.