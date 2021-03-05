Jeff Maurer is a fitting winner of our Presidents' Day presidential library gift shop trivia contest.

Maurer, of Shoreview, is a retired social studies teacher who likes trivia and presidential history. He even has a refrigerator magnet with a picture of Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley.

He'll be adding to his presidential mementos because he was randomly picked from hundreds of entries to our quiz. That means he'll receive some cool souvenirs from the gift shops of presidential libraries from around the country: a Bill Clinton tie, a Ronald Reagan mask, a Lyndon Johnson floaty pen, a presidential dog bobble head and Richard Nixon buttons.

If you'd like to take the quiz and see our presidential library gift guide, go to startribune.com/giftshopquiz.