A double shooting in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood Wednesday night left one man dead and another injured.
Minneapolis police responded to the area of 24th Street and S. 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found one man gravely wounded and another who suffered noncritical injuries, according to police.
The man who was gravely injured was transported to the hospital, where he died, police spokesman John Elder said. The man was in his twenties.
“The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival,” Elder said.
Police say the shooting happened after a dispute between several people. Investigators and officers were canvassing the area Wednesday night.
