Two people were in critical condition Saturday following a shooting at a gathering after a funeral.

Minneapolis police said about 100 people were gathered for a meal at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center on Saturday afternoon following the funeral when a man arrived and started an argument. Shots were fired.

The suspect fled, and a man and a woman were taken to a hospital, where they were in critical condition, police said.

Gun violence is shocking, said Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten, but to have a shooting at a funeral is even more so. "There seems to be a lack of sensitivity to the sanctity of life, and that leaves many of aching for understanding as to how something like this could happen," Parten said. "It's family and friends gathered to honor the life of someone who has passed. It's wrong."

Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to CrimeStoppersMN.org.