A Ramsey County judge on Tuesday sentenced a St. Paul man to 36¾ years in prison for his role in the 2021 mass shooting at a downtown St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and injured 14 others.

Terry Lorenzo Brown, 35, was handed the sentence Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court nearly two months after he was found guilty of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shootout took place inside crowded Seventh Street Truck Park on Oct. 10, 2021.

District Judge Carolina Lamas delivered the sentence Tuesday in front of courtroom packed with family and friends of Marquisha "Kiki" Wiley, the 27-year-old vet technician killed by a bullet fired from Brown's gun during the melee.

"This nightmare has senselessly destroyed so many people's lives in such a devastating way," said Beth Wiley, Kiki's mother, before Brown learned his sentence.

As Kiki's mother spoke, her father, Kevin Wiley, held up a framed portrait of a smiling Kiki and aimed it in Brown's direction.

Brown is the second of two shooters to be sentenced in connection with the mass shooting: Devondre Trevon Phillips, 31, was sentenced to 29 years in prison in June for firing the first shots that touched off the brief but chaotic gun battle. Phillips and Brown exchanged gunfire, striking each other and a dozen bystanders, as Phillips left the bar. Phillips was shot five times, suffering a broken femur and a severed artery in his leg.

Defense attorney Stephen Grigsby, in arguing for a lesser sentence for his client, said Phillips was responsible for creating the carnage of that night and that Brown simply responded to being shot.

But Brown, Beth Wiley argued earlier, "knew he had to defend himself that night. But what about the innocent people there that night who had no idea what was going to happen?"

Lamas said that it was undisputed that Phillips fired the first shots, but noted that Brown acted unreasonably by spraying bullets in a crowded bar in response.

Wiley died in the arms of her brother, Caleb, who briefly spoke before Lamas sentenced Brown. His voice breaking, he told Brown that Kiki's family was a forgiving one. But he lamented Brown's silence and claims of self defense throughout the prosecution.

"I want you to sit there and think for a long time: how can you expect a family to forgive you when you haven't even said no condolences or even a sorry?" Caleb Wiley said.

Andrea Wiley, Marquisha's older sister, stood next to her brother and said she now constantly replays the image of her sister dying in Caleb's arms. And the memory of a detective with a clipboard confirming at the hospital that "I'm sorry, but Marquisha didn't make it."

She is now gripped by worry each time a loved one is out of the house and is only comforted when she receives a text that they made it home safe.

Brown sat with his hand gripped to his head throughout the victim statements and later apologized to Wiley's family and all others affected by the shooting in brief remarks to the courtroom.

But he said that, as Phillips shot him and continued firing as Brown laid on the ground, he did want "I believe anyone would've done in the same situation and scenario."

Assistant County Attorney Treye Kettwick said the "entire scene was a tragedy and avoidable on two fronts." Brown had stated that Phillips previously shot at him on a separate occasion. Brown was prohibited from owning a gun, Kettwick said, but still walked into the bar armed and knowing that a rival was present.

"His actions, instead of breaking this cycle of gun violence, was to double down on it," Kettwick said, later adding: "There's no right party in this instance. There are two bad actors in this cycle of gun violence."

This is a breaking story. Please check startribune.com for updates.