Shingles vaccine may actually slow down dementia, study finds

A common vaccine meant to ward off shingles may be doing something even more extraordinary: protecting the brain.
Earlier this year, researchers reported that the shingles vaccine cuts the risk of developing dementia by 20 percent over a seven-year period.
A large follow-up study has found that shingles vaccination may protect against risks at different stages of dementia — including for people already diagnosed.
The research, published Tuesday in the journal Cell, found that cognitively healthy people who received the vaccine were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment, an early symptomatic phase before dementia.
Crucially, the study suggests that the shingles vaccine — two doses of which are recommended for adults 50 and older or those 19 and older with a weakened immune system — may help people who already have dementia. Those who got the vaccine were almost 30 percent less likely to die of dementia over nine years, suggesting the vaccine may be slowing the progression of the neurodegenerative syndrome.
“It appears to be protective along the spectrum or the trajectory of the disease,” said Anupam Jena, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital who reviewed the paper.
There are few effective treatments for dementia and no preventive measures outside lifestyle changes.
“These findings are promising because they suggest that something can be done,” said Alberto Ascherio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Obviously, the vaccine was not designed or optimized to prevent dementia, so this is sort of an incidental finding. In some ways, we are being lucky.”