A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home in Columbia Heights late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Emergency responders arrived shortly before midnight to the 3900 block of NE. 3rd Street and began life-saving measures, said Anoka County sheriff's spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

The girl, identified as Derryanna D. Davis, of Columbia Heights, was declared dead at the scene, Peters said.

Two juveniles were questioned at the scene by law enforcement and released, the spokeswoman said. She did not say where the gunfire originated or whether the girl was inside or outside at the time she was shot.

"This is still an active investigation, and there is limited information available," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

"This is a horrific loss of life. We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served," Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement.