An unlicensed motorist on probation for careless driving was drunk when he ran over his 1½-year-old niece in a residential driveway southeast of Walker, Minn., and briefly fled the scene, Cass County authorities said Monday.

Authorities arrested Anthony J. Goose, 28, of rural Walker, on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide shortly after he allegedly hit the girl just before 5 p.m. Sunday outside the girl's home on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township. He had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08%, the Sheriff's Office said.

The girl was identified Monday by her mother as Vivian "Vivi" Staples, one of Vanessa Goose's four children. Vanessa Goose said Vivi was outside with her boyfriend nearby when Anthony Goose stopped to visit and "was playing with her at first. Then he said he was leaving."

The mother said Vivi "must have been behind the truck when he pulled out. The way he pulled out was careless."

Anthony Goose was gone by the time deputies arrived that afternoon but soon returned, the Sheriff's Office said. Charges are pending.

Vanessa Goose said her sister told her that when Anthony Goose came back, "he acted like he didn't know what happened."

Vivian “Vivi” Staples Credit: Family submission

The state Department of Public Safety said Anthony Goose had a revoked license status. Goose was cited on March 12 for careless driving in Bemidji and jailed on March 25. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail by Beltrami District Judge John Melbye. The judge stayed 27 days of the term, allowing Goose to be released on April 13 rather than on May 9.

Goose's driving history also includes an arrest in December in nearby Laporte. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.16%, twice the legal limit. One of his passengers was his 10-year-old daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

Vanessa Goose said Vivi "loved to play with her sisters and my brothers and my boyfriend." She recalled how Vivi loved cartoon characters, especially Mickey Mouse, saying, "She loved to dance to the music."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482