A pair of bald eagles grappled in the skies above Greenfield on Tuesday night before becoming entangled and falling to the ground. It took staff from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to set them free.

Residents in Greenfield, which is in the northwestern part of the county near Rockford, reported the midair tussle around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Body camera footage shows the birds entangled for nearly an hour before Deputy Matthew Petrone and crime scene investigator Sarah Peck arrived and separated them.

Both eagles flew away afterward.

“Everyone at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was very excited to hear about the successful rescue of these beautiful animals,” Sheriff David Hutchinson said in a statement. “This is one of those stories that proves that even in challenging times, we are still there to help, people and animals alike.”

You can watch highlights of the rescue effort, taken from body camera video, here: