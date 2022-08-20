Residents of Pine Island in south-central Minnesota were instructed by local authorities on Saturday to shelter in place in connection with what they called a "police event."

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office declined to release more details when reached by phone, and said updates would be posted on the department's Facebook page.

"There is an incident involving law enforcement in SE Pine Island. Law enforcement is asking persons in that area to stay clear," read a message posted Saturday afternoon. It clarified that a shelter in place message was initially sent too widely and was only meant to apply to the southeastern part of the town.

Posts on social media indicated authorities were been on the scene in the town about 70 miles southeast of the Twin Cities since early morning dealing with a man in a residence who was possibly suffering a mental health crisis.

Authorities from Olmsted Counties were also on the scene.