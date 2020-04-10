“Murder at the Mena House,” by Erica Ruth Neubauer

If you want to escape to a glamorous hotel in 1920s Egypt and solve a good, old-fashioned murder with a witty heroine, this is the book for you!

Devin Abraham, Once Upon a Crime

Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. During this time of shuttered bookstores, readers can buy books online from the website of any independent bookstore, or from bookshop.org, which splits the proceeds with the bookstore of your choice.