“The Cult of the Constitution,” by Mary Anne Franks
The ACLU’s devotion to free speech and the NRA’s obsession with preventing any and all gun control have coalesced into two “super rights” designed to keep one group of people in power. Spoiler alert: It’s wealthy white men.
MAX HOWARD, Magers & Quinn
During this time of coronavirus and shuttered bookstores, you can purchase books online from any independent bookstore website or from bookshop.org.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
President Donald Trump is warning that the country could be headed into its "toughest" weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, but at the same time he expressed growing impatience with social distancing guidelines and said he's eager to get the country reopened and its stalled economy back on track.
National
US braces for more virus deaths; Europe hopes crisis peaking
The U.S. warned of many more coronavirus deaths in the days ahead as the global pandemic muted traditional observances from family grave-cleaning ceremonies in China to Palm Sunday for many Christians.
Variety
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
When Alexandra Eagle first mentioned plans to hike the entire Appalachian Trail alongside her new husband, her sister told her they'd either be divorced in five months or married forever.
Variety
States lack key data on virus cases among medical workers
Experts and health officials who are trying to plan a response to the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information — the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease.
Books
Shelftalker: Bookseller recommends "The Cult of the Constitution"
“The Cult of the Constitution,” by Mary Anne Franks The ACLU’s devotion to free speech and the NRA’s obsession with preventing any and all…