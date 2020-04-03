“The Cult of the Constitution,” by Mary Anne Franks

The ACLU’s devotion to free speech and the NRA’s obsession with preventing any and all gun control have coalesced into two “super rights” designed to keep one group of people in power. Spoiler alert: It’s wealthy white men.

MAX HOWARD, Magers & Quinn

During this time of coronavirus and shuttered bookstores, you can purchase books online from any independent bookstore website or from bookshop.org.