Sheets, Lee, Baldwin power White Sox past Yankees 12-2 for 1st win under Sizemore

''Yeah, they're one of the worst teams, if you want to put it that way, but these guys are still big leaguers," said Alex Verdugo, who scored a run. "They can still have days where they're clicking. We saw it today, a lot of their guys 3 for 4, 3 for 4. These guys can still have good days. We've got to just do a better job of coming out and cashing in those runs that we had on base, kind of step on them early.''