Real Estate

Share your story: What is it like trying to buy or sell a home in Minnesota right now?

Share your experience to help inform our reporting.

By Emma Nelson and

Jim Buchta

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 6:39PM
FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, on Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting where it's expected to announce another increase to its main borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, June 9, 2022, that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
A for sale sign stands in front of a house, on Oct. 6, 2020. (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

Homeownership is a goal for many Americans, even as rising prices make it harder to achieve.

In the Twin Cities, a median-value home now costs more than $400,000 — a price that’s out of reach for most Minnesotans.

Star Tribune reporters Jim Buchta and Emma Nelson are looking for people who are willing to discuss their housing affordability challenges, whether they recently bought or are still shopping.

With buyers struggling to afford a home, we’d also like to hear from people who are having trouble selling their home.

Share your story using the form below to help inform this reporting.

about the writers

about the writers

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Jim Buchta

Reporter

Jim Buchta has covered real estate for the Star Tribune for several years. He also has covered energy, small business, consumer affairs and travel.

See Moreicon

More from Real Estate

See More

Real Estate

Share your story: What is it like trying to buy or sell a home in Minnesota right now?

FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, on Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting where it's expected to announce another increase to its main borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, June 9, 2022, that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/The Associated Press

Share your experience to help inform our reporting.

Money, Work, Know-How

More homebuyers are eyeing fixer-upper houses in the Twin Cities

card image

Home Gazing

Lumber titan’s midcentury Minneapolis home listed at $1.595 million

card image