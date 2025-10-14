Share your story: What is it like trying to buy or sell a home in Minnesota right now?

Homeownership is a goal for many Americans, even as rising prices make it harder to achieve.
In the Twin Cities, a median-value home now costs more than $400,000 — a price that’s out of reach for most Minnesotans.
Star Tribune reporters Jim Buchta and Emma Nelson are looking for people who are willing to discuss their housing affordability challenges, whether they recently bought or are still shopping.
With buyers struggling to afford a home, we’d also like to hear from people who are having trouble selling their home.
Share your story using the form below to help inform this reporting.