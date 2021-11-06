We want to hear about your deer hunt. Share your story, in brief, and attach a high-resolution photo. Send them to tony.kennedy@startribune.com. Include your name, address and phone number, and we'll consider publishing your story with other in the weeks to come.
Columbus scores three in 3rd period to beat Colorado 4-2
The Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 with a three-goal third period.
Wild twice comes back from two goals down to stun Pittsburgh 5-4 in a shootout
Kevin Fiala, Kirill Kaprizov and Nick Bjugstad scored in the shootout, which the Wild nabbed 3-2, after Ryan Hartman scored his team-leading fifth goal with 3 seconds left in the third period.
No. 3 Alabama holds on to beat huge underdog LSU, 20-14
Bryce Young passed for 302 yards and No. 3 Alabama's defense came up with enough big plays for a 20-14 victory over heavy underdog LSU on Saturday night.
Embiid, 76ers beat Bulls again to extend win streak to 6
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
Sorokin gets 3rd shutout, Islanders blank Jets 2-0
Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored, Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves and the New York Islanders ended the Winnipeg Jets' undefeated string at home with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.