Three-time defending Class 3A wrestling champion Shakopee survived a little late-match drama to win the Section 6, 3A team championship Friday and earn the chance to defend its title.

The Sabers trailed Waconia 30-29 with just one match left after Wildcats undefeated junior Max McEnelly won by fall at 220 pounds.

Shakopee senior Jade Trelstad, who's ranked No. 5 in Class 3A at 220 pounds, moved up to heavyweight and sent the Sabers to the state tournament for the fifth straight year by pinning Waconia's Vincent Halliday at 1:38 of the match, giving Shakopee a 35-30 victory.

The Sabers had won four straight Section 2, 3A championships before being moved into Section 6, 3A for this season.

Old face back at state

Shakopee's move out of Section 2 opened the door for a return to the state tournament for one of Minnesota's most decorated programs.

Apple Valley, a 25-time team state champion and winner of 12 straight Class 3A team titles from 2006 through 2017, qualified for the state tournament with a 37-24 victory over Farmington. The Eagles took control of the match by winning six consecutive weights from 113 pounds to 145 pounds. They won nine individual matches and will be back in the state tournament for the first time since winning their final championship in 2017.

The Eagles will be making their 37th appearance overall. The wrestling state meet will take place March 3 through 5 at Xcel Energy Center.

Perfection list is short

Only two boys' basketball teams remain undefeated in Minnesota, and both sit at or near the top of the Class 3A rankings.

No. 1-ranked Columbia Heights is 20-0 and will put its unblemished record on the line Thursday at Minnehaha Academy before finishing the regular season against Bemidji on Saturday.

The other undefeated team is South St. Paul (22-0), which has games left against North St. Paul, St. Thomas Academy, Two Rivers and Mahtomedi.

The only undefeated team in girls' basketball is No. 3, Class 1A Hayfield, which ended its regular season 27-0.