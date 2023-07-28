Shakopee has raised the fines for stores that fail alcohol and tobacco compliance checks.

The city has seen more retailers failing to check IDs when selling alcohol and tobacco, said Mayor Matt Lehmann, though it's unclear whether it's the result of more stores cropping up or more failing city compliance checks.

During a compliance check, an underage person working with police tries to buy alcohol or tobacco at a licensed establishment. When asked, they must provide an ID showing they are underage and can't lie to the cashier if asked their age. A police officer is typically waiting nearby.

City fine amounts haven't changed for more than a decade, Lehmann said, and over that time, city enforcement costs have risen.

The new fines are $1,000 for a first offense and $1,500, plus a five-day license suspension, for a second offense within three years.

The third offense in three years comes with a $2,000 fine and a 15-day suspension. The fourth or any subsequent violation in three years costs $3,500 and carries a 30-day suspension or a revocation.