Twin Cities suburb puts leash on doggy day cares after complaints

Scores of Minnesotans have joined the pet-sitting app Rover in recent years, turning their homes into makeshift doggy day cares to collect extra cash.
Now, Shakopee is attempting to regulate at-home boarding businesses in response to a rash of gripes about canines barking at all hours of the day.
The southern suburb joins other cities that have sought to minimize disruptions stemming from this 21st century side hustle, illustrating an increasingly common dilemma: how to support residents turning to the internet to earn additional income while respecting neighbors seeking peace and quiet.
The City Council intended to strike that balance when it approved a slate of rules Oct. 21 governing dog boarding and day care businesses in residential areas. Under the new guidelines, people who temporarily care for canines for profit must obtain a permit, comply with city inspections and limit their charges to a maximum of four dogs.
Council Member Jesse Lara acknowledged that plenty of people care for dogs without issue.
“It’s not fair for the bad players to ruin it for the good players,” he added.
Shakopee city officials hope to manage common complaints with clear rules. A dog that continuously barks for three minutes will earn a sitter a violation, and owners must drop off and pick up their pets at their temporary lodgings between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
The new policy comes as residents sign on to pet-sitting apps en masse, both to offer their services and to seek care for their dogs. Pet adoptions spiked during the pandemic, but owners returning to the office now face pressure to find a place for their unattended animals to go — and demand continues to be hot.