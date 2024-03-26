The St. Louis County Attorney's Office has dismissed sex assault charges against a Duluth charter school music teacher, while the investigation remains open, prosecutors said.

John P. Horgeshimer, 49, of Hermantown, was charged on March 13 in St. Louis County District Court with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged encounter on March 5 at Duluth Edison's Raleigh Academy.

"It is my understanding that there was an acknowledgment [by the girl] that the allegations were untrue and the product of a runaway imagination," defense attorney Anthony Poole told the Star Tribune.

Assistant County Attorney Nathaniel Stumme said "there is some follow-up investigation that needs to be completed [while] the investigation is open on the possibility of refiling. I can't comment on the likelihood."

Tammy Rackliffe, head of schools for Duluth Edison, said Horgeshimer cleared a background check and was hired in August. He was put on administrative leave and resigned on the day after being charged, Rackliffe said.

The girl, born in 2012, told police she was at the charter school starting about 7:35 a.m. to read to younger students when she went to retrieve an eraser and ran into Horgeshimer in a stairwell, according to the charges. He cornered her and painfully fondled her over her sweater, the charges stated.



