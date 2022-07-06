Southern Minnesota was being hit with severe weather Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Shakopee issued a hazardous weather outlook for Carver, Scott and Dakota counties near the Twin Cities metro area, along with roughly the I-90 corridor counties of Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Yellow Medicine, Renville, McLeod, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice. Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele Martin, Faribault and Freeborn.

Locally damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, but large hail pummeled Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center was calling the system a derecho that was moving through southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.