Several tornado warnings and tornadoes were reported in south-central Minnesota on Wednesday night.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

A tornado was spotted near Lakeville at about 9 p.m. moving north at 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). West of that, another tornado was seen near Henderson, 28 miles north of Mankato, moving at 15 mph. South of the metro, two tornados were also reported near Warsaw, Minn., close to Fairbault.

Several communities in the southern metro were under a tornado warning until 9:15, including Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley and Prior Lake.

Further south, tornado warnings in Northfield and Dundas expired.

The NWS predicted thunderstorms with marginal risk of them being severe on Thursday and Friday. A few storms may contain large hail and damaging winds.

Video (01:05): Evening forecast: Low of 65; overcast, mild and possibly stormy Video (01:05): Evening forecast: Low of 65; overcast, mild and possibly stormy

Alex Chhith • 612-673-