A Hennepin County district judge will hear arguments Friday morning on several key issues in the prosecution of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

The 9 a.m. motions hearing is an important turning point that will address whether the trial should be moved out of the county, whether the defendants should be tried in one trial or separately, and how jurors will be selected, among other issues.

Attorneys for each defendant have filed pending motions to dismiss the charges against their clients, but those matters are not expected to be argued Friday because the judge will decide based on written filings. Prosecutors oppose dismissing the cases.

It’s unclear if Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will hand down any rulings Friday. Judges generally take such matters “under advisement” for several days or weeks before issuing a written decision, although they might rule on some matters immediately and wait on others.

Friday is the first time Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, will appear in person in the case.

Chauvin is being held at the state prison at Oak Park Heights, and previously appeared for court hearings from the prison via video conference. He is charged with one count each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

His former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — each are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. They have posted bonds, and are out-of-custody.

Each defense attorney filed motions to move the trial out of the county due to media exposure they fear has tainted the jury pool, among other concerns.

A change of venue is typically difficult to achieve. Prosecutors have not weighed in on the topic.

Cahill on Friday will also address procedural issues, such as how to hold a trial with pandemic protocols, the expected length of the trial, and other issues. The hearing is expected to last three hours. Some of Floyd’s relatives are expected to attend.

The prosecution

Prosecutors, led by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, have filed the following motions:

• A request to try all four defendants at one trial, scheduled for March 8. They argued that the evidence against the four is similar, that witnesses and family members “are likely to be traumatized by multiple trials” and that the “interests of justice” necessitate one trial.

Each defense attorney has opposed the motion and requested individual trials for their clients.

• An intent to submit “aggravating factors” to the court to support higher-than-recommended prison terms if the defendants are convicted. Prosecutors argued in court filings that Floyd was “particularly vulnerable” because his hands were cuffed behind his back. They say he was treated with “particular cruelty.” And they say the officers abused their authority, acted as a group, and did so in front of children.

• A motion to compel both sides to initially disclose their expert witnesses and resumes by Dec. 8, and to provide related information, such as their reports and findings, by Jan. 8.

Chauvin defense

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed the following motions and notices:

• A motion to dismiss the charges. Nelson argued that Chauvin “exuded a calm and professional demeanor” with Floyd. “Chauvin was clearly being cautious about the amount of pressure he used to restrain Mr. Floyd — cautious enough to prevent bruising,” Nelson wrote. He argued that Floyd died from chronic health issues and drug abuse.

• A request to move the trial out of the “Twin Cities area” due to an “excessive amount of pretrial publicity.”

• An intent to admit evidence about Floyd’s alleged involvement in two drug cases: a 2019 case in Minneapolis and a 2007 case in Texas. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has said no cases against Floyd in any matter have ever been presented for prosecution.

• Motions requiring law enforcement agencies to disclose files related to Floyd’s alleged “cooperation as an informant;” any information about whether Floyd had gang affiliations; and the release of other data.

• A motion disqualifying the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office from assisting in the prosecution. The office initially led the investigation, which was soon taken over by Ellison’s office with help from the county attorney.

Nelson argued that county prosecutors had engaged in an “inappropriate, pretrial publicity campaign, including the leaking of specific, detailed information regarding a potential plea agreement to the media.”

Kueng defense

Kueng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, filed the following motions and notices:

• A motion to dismiss the case. Plunkett argued that the restraint Chauvin used was “reasonable” and that there’s no evidence that Kueng knew Chauvin was going to commit a crime.

• A motion to move the trial outside of the seven-county metro area, with Stearns County as a possible replacement.

• Like Nelson, his intent to admit evidence of Floyd’s alleged involvement in the two drug cases from 2019 and 2007, cited above.

Lane defense

Earl Gray, who is representing Lane, filed the following motions:

• A motion to dismiss the case. Gray argued that Floyd was moving in the car as the officers approached, that he didn’t initially obey orders to show both hands and that he resisted getting into a squad car.

• A motion to move the trial to either Dakota County or Washington County.

Thao defense

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, filed the following motions:

• A motion to dismiss the case, arguing that Thao never touched Floyd and was focused on crowd control, so he didn’t have a full view of what was happening as his colleagues restrained Floyd.

• A motion for disclosure of all medical reports related to three different autopsies and medical examinations performed in the case.

• A motion to keep the names of potential jurors anonymous during jury selection, and to sequester the jury that is chosen.

• A motion to disclose Chauvin’s disciplinary records, files about Floyd’s alleged cooperation as an informant with law enforcement; and information about a 2019 drug case in Minneapolis allegedly involving Floyd.

• A motion to move the trial to St. Louis County, Clay County or Crow Wing County.