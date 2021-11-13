The season's first snowfall turned roads slippery and triggered a rash of traffic accidents in Minnesota but resulted in no fatalities Saturday, according to the State Patrol.

One to three inches of snow were expected in an area along Interstate 94, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulations possibly higher in parts of northern Minnesota, where it started snowing Thursday.

In the Twin Cities, the forecast called for snow ranging from trace amounts in the southwest metro area to as much as two inches in the northeast metro.

The snow was expected to end by 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday in western Minnesota and 2 or 3 a.m. Sunday in the Twin Cities, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's Chanhassen office.

But freezing drizzle could follow and turn roads slick, he said.

Slippery roads caused "a number of crashes, spinouts, jackknifed semis" on Friday and Saturday, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow, a State Patrol spokesman who watches an area that includes northwestern and central Minnesota.

Strong winds on Friday made driving treacherous, especially for semitrailer trucks. In heavy winds, trucks that are empty or carrying light loads "become big windcatchers — the wind pushes them around on the icy road," Grabow said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been monitoring the roads closely, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

"We'll really pay attention to bridges, bridge decks, ramps," she said. "They get cold and slick faster any other places on the highway."

People planning to travel should check the website 511MN.org, which relays updated road conditions, Meyer said. The information is also available on the "Minnesota 511" app.

Grabow reminded drivers to slow down on slippery roads and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Traffic fatalities are up this year, with 440 deaths on Minnesota roads so far, compared with 394 at this time last year.

"You're operating a 4,000-pound piece of metal," he said. "You need to keep yourself safe and everybody else safe that you're sharing the road with."

After a chilly Sunday, the state will enjoy a slight warmup. High temperatures could climb into the 50s in the Twin Cities, and possibly the 60s farther south, before things turn cooler again on Wednesday.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583