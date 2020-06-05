Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. 6 a.m.-midnight daily. Free. walkerart.org

Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer, Minn. Dawn to dusk daily. Free. 651-257-6668 or franconia.org

Caponi Art Park, a sculpture park that is a sculpture itself. 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun. Free. 651-454-9412 or caponiartpark.org

Harrison Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, a sculpture park inside a natural haven. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $15. Reservations required at 612-301-7600 or arb.umn.edu

Western Sculpture Park, 15 large-scale works in the heart of St. Paul's historic Rondo neighborhood. 387 Marion St., St. Paul. Open 24 hours. Free. 651-266-8989 or publicartstpaul.org

Sculpture Garden at Anderson Center, a collection of outdoor gems from a statue of Moby Dick to a turtle with creation stories on its shell. 163 Tower View Drive, Red Wing. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Free. 651-388-2009 or andersoncenter.org

Teddy Bear Park, a kid-oriented park that includes a 10-foot-tall granite bear. 207 Nelson St. E., Stillwater. 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily, April-Oct. Free. 651-430-8800 or ci.stillwater.mn.us/teddy_bear_park