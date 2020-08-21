Friday, 7:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 5.13 ERA) vs LHP Danny Duffy (1-2, 4.44 ERA)

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Randy Dobnak (4-1, 1.42) vs RHP Brady Singer (1-2, 4.56 ERA)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: TBA vs LHP Kris Bubic (0-3, 5.12 ERA)

Twins update

Start of a 10-game road trip. … The Twins are 5-6 on the road. … RHP Homer Bailey (biceps), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), CF Byron Buxton (shoulder), C Mitch Garver (intercostal) and RHP Cody Stashak (back) are on the injured list. … Through 26 games, the Twins have scored nine times in the first inning and nine times in the second inning. Their 22 first-inning runs are most in baseball. … This will be Odorizzi’s third start of the season and his third vs. KC. He gave up two runs in four innings on Saturday in a 4-2 victory. … The Twins’ 3.46 ERA and 1.14 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) entering play Thursday were both fourth best in MLB.

Royals update

The teams meet for the third consecutive weekend. … KC swept a three-game series Aug. 7-9 and lost three of four last weekend at Target Field. … LHP Jakob Junis (back) is on the 10-day IL. … RHP Matt Harvey, 31, is trying to resurrect his career with KC. The former Mets All-Star pitched Wednesday after signing a minor league deal in July. … Singer will face the Twins for the third consecutive game. He took the loss on Sunday, giving up three runs in 5⅔ innings. … Bubic’s fifth career start will be his second in a row vs. the Twins. He lost Monday, pitching 4⅓ innings. … The Royals (.245) are hitting nine percentage points higher than the Twins.

Chris Miller