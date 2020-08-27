All games on FSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Randy Dobnak (5-1, 1.78 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (0-4, 8.48)

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: TBA (5-1, 1.78 ERA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 10.48)

Saturday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-0, 2.21) vs. RHP Casey Mize (0-1, 7.04)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 3.55) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97)

Twins update

The Twins will finally see Detroit after having seen the rest of the AL Central over the first half of the 60-game season. They have already completed the season series with Kansas City. … The Twins are 8-9 on the road and 15-10 in August. … 1B Miguel Sano has a 10-game hitting streak (15-for-36). … Friday will be a bullpen day for the Twins, whose pen had a 5.18 ERA through 16 road games, with opponents batting .260. In 15 home games the bullpen’s ERA is 1.83 with a .217 opponent batting average. The bullpen was fifth overall in MLB with 10.18 strikeouts per nine innings. … Among those on the injured list are C Mitch Garver (intercostal), CF Byron Buxton (shoulder), P Jake Odorizzi (ribs) and 3B Josh Donaldson (calf).

Tigers update

Former Twins 2B Jonathan Schoop leads the team with seven HR, 17 RBI and a .300 average. … Another Twins starter from last year, 1B C.J. Cron, is out for the season (knee) after hitting four HR in 13 games. … Detroit lost 20 in a row to Cleveland before beating the Indians on Friday. That win also ended a nine-game losing streak for the Tigers, who started the season 9-5. … Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft out of Auburn, has pitched twice, losses to the Cubs and White Sox. After this season, DH Miguel Cabrera has at least three years and $102 million left on his contract. The 11-time All-Star and two-time MVP is hitting .198 with four homers at age 37. … Manager Ron Gardenhire is 124-228 in his third season after 13 years (1,068-1,039) with Twins.

Chris Miller