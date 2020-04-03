Walker Art Center had to cancel its film series “INDIgenesis: GEN 3,” a showcase of works by Native filmmakers and artists, but the show still goes on. Three of the shorts programs are now available via WalkerArt.org , and Friday at 7 p.m. guest curator Missy Whiteman will host a Q&A with three of the filmmakers on Zoom.

Whiteman will speak with director Alex Lazarowich (“Fast Horse”), director Jeffrey Palmer (“Isabelle’s Garden”) and a representative from the film “Boxers of Brule.” The virtual panel will touch on topics such as food sovereignty and cultural revitalization.

“As Indigenous people, we have always adapted during times of uncertainty and change as did our ancestors before us,” said Whiteman, who is Northern Arapaho and Kickapoo Nations.